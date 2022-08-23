JCI Ikeja endorses quality leadership culture for Nigerian youths

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikeja has reiterated its commitment to imbibing quality leadership skills for a sustainable future in Nigeria.

The JCI Ikeja made this known at its 25th edition of Quality Leadership Value (QLV) tagged: ‘Leading teams and organisations; promoting culture for effective development.’

The QLV Seminar – a JCI Ikeja annual event is a platform where leaders are groomed, nurtured, and sent out as change agents to create positive impacts in the community.

According to the chamber, leadership in organizations, and dynamics in organizational culture. “This is a deal worth undivided attention in 2022 and beyond.”

Chika Ejindu Umeohana, QLV Chair Person, said the discussion will assist in a better workforce and businesses in maintaining and upholding corporate culture, values, and ethics.

“It is indeed the right time to reflect on Leadership and the process involved in choosing who is entrusted with the responsibility of governing us as a people of the same interest,” Ayoola Ibiyode David, 2022 President, JCI Ikeja, said in his opening address.

He said the 25th edition of the QLV platform moves to nurture and develop aspiring leaders for the future to create a positive impact.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the press, Rolake Aakinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, said leadership is a very powerful force for change.

“What we need is leadership that has strong convictions, is value-based and resilient.

“I am really inspired by the work JCI is doing to empower young people, help them develop quality leadership skills, and to realize that leadership is also a process,” she said.

JCI Ikeja is a local organization of JCI Nigeria and is a member of Junior Chamber International, a global organization of young enterprising leaders with membership across the 36 states of Nigeria and membership strength of over 7,000.

The chamber is with the mission “to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.”