Jaiz Bank appoints Hamza Mohammed as non-executive director

Jaiz Bank

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Saádat Hamza Mohammed as a non-executive director to its board under the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other stakeholders.

“Jaiz Bank PIc hereby notifies The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the appointment of Saádat Hamza Mohammed as a non-executive director of the bank. The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” it said.

According to the bank, Hamza is a lawyer and banker with over 30 years of experience in legal practice, banking operations, and business development.

She began her banking career in 1995 as an operations officer and was promoted to regional manager with the Defunct Habib Bank which became Bank PHB and now Keystone Bank Limited. She is currently a general manager at Althani Group of Companies Limited.

Jaiz Bank Plc is a non-interest bank in Nigeria operating under Islamic banking principles. It is the first non-interest bank established in Nigeria headquartered in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. Its savings account is operated based on the principle of Mudarabah (Partnership) and allows customers to earn a profit on their deposits.