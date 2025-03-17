In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies’ Golf 2025 unveiled its biodiversity plans to champion women’s health and foster sustainable growth in the Nigerian ecosystem.

Ikoyi Club 1938 is a private member family Club established on September 29, 1938 through the merger of the European Club and Lagos Golf Club.

With a focus on building a positive ecosystem and promoting sustainable practices, the renowned Lagos-based club hosted an inaugural meeting on Tuesday under the 2025 theme, “Go Beyond: Golf and Golfing,” and introduced new committees for the Ladies’ Golf section.

“We are proud to unveil our biodiversity plan, a comprehensive initiative designed to enhance the natural beauty of the golf course, promote environmental sustainability, and foster a deeper connection between members and nature. This plan is not just about preserving the environment; it’s about creating a legacy of stewardship that will benefit future generations,” the community said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Peggy Onwu, Lady Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938 for 2025, highlighted her vision of sustainability and biodiversity to drive environmental impact in her one-year tenure.

“The theme for the year is aimed at ensuring balance in our daily lives and the art of balance will involve reaching for animate and inanimate things in our ecosystem and ensuring we preserve the natural habitat, saving the earth. It is our responsibility to preserve the golfing environment, which comprises green pastures, lakes, trees, animals, and people, ensuring it remains properly maintained for future generations,” she said.

She added that the theme aligns with the International Women’s Day celebration theme, “Accelerate Action” as the community aims to go beyond sports through women empowerment and a sustainable ecosystem.

“We are ensuring that women take their rightful place in society, positively impact their environment, and embrace a self-regulated and healthy lifestyle through golf,” Onwu said.

Onwu also noted that children interested in golf are supported through the female section of Ikoyi Club 1938; “We have junior players whom we empower and encourage to compete effectively. Our responsibility is to ensure their sustenance, and we are also able to provide scholarships after their training,” she said.

Babatunde Oni, Captain of the men’s Golf section at Ikoyi Club 1938 commenting on the theme affirmed Onwu’s ambitions as a strong mindset which is key to achieving greatness in the Nigerian ecosystem.

“We aim to maintain an unpolluted sports environment for all Golfers at Ikoyi Club by going beyond sport and also empower the community by preserving the ecosystem for female and male Golfers. We would achieve this by improving recycling processes and limiting the disposal of plastic bottles in our environment,” he said.

