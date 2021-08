Information and Communications Technology (ICT) stakeholders in Nigeria have been asked to prioritize the development and harmonization of data protection policies in order to ensure a secure digital landscape. “It is a known fact that the pandemic has changed how we work. We now see more of a distributed workforce, where people are having work…

