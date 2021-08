Nigeria’s largest cement makers, Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc and Lafarge Africa, reported a combined profit before tax increase of 61.90 percent in the first half of this year. But the bumper earnings failed to boost investors’ appetite for the companies’ stocks as their share prices have not risen to compensate for their performance….

