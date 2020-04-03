Investment One upgrades “Ziing app” to deliver improved quality services      

Leading financial services firm, Investment One, has upgraded its online savings and investment platform, Ziing, to enable it deliver more improved customer centric services.

The upgrade, aimed at meeting the demand of the growing number of users who have signed onto using the Ziing mobile app, to carry out savings and investment activities across various financial asset classes.

The new interface of the app now comes with various additional features that would enable both new and existing Investment One clients to sign up on Ziing in a simplified and improved process, the firm said in a statement.

With a faster app speed and loading time, the new interface comes with a secured login through the biometric options of fingerprint and face recognition, which is activated as an initial login password after update of the app.

There is also a revamp of security pin to aid the ease of setting and resetting of security details on the newly upgraded app.

Users of the app can now enjoy features such as the new zPlan, that allows them to set up financial goals, by giving them an avenue to earn real-time interest on the amount they contribute periodically.

The zSave transfer function of the app was also improved to give users the ability to save beneficiaries, relieving them the stress of having to copy and paste or remember emails or phone numbers of individuals they have transacted with.

There is also an enabled feature on the new interface for users to trade on stocks with funds directly from their zSave or from their bank account.

Since 2019 when the Ziing app was created, it has gotten over 10,000 downloads on both Android and IOS devices, as more and more people have embraced it as their preferred savings and investment app.

The platform has also helped thousands of Nigerians both home and in diaspora to cultivate a healthy saving and investment lifestyle that guarantees good returns on investments through its trending mobile application.