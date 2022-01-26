InstinctWave set to hold 4th AHRI awards to celebrate HR professionals

Instinct Wave, Africa’s premium business-to-business event company, is set to host the 4th edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards, which will honor leading HR professionals, organizations with top-notch HR models and practices, and executives who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years across selected African nations.

The fourth edition of the awards is set to hold in Accra Ghana at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on 25th March 2022, as such entries have been opened up for organizations within the private and public sectors with holistic HR units to participate, the deadline for entries submission is February 7th, 2022.

Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) InstinctWave, said, the 4th AHRIA will celebrate the many achievements of organizations and individuals who have pushed the boundaries of people strategy over the last year, despite significant challenges of the pandemic.

“We already know that HR works magic; be it conjuring the perfect portion of diversity, inclusion, and equality or casting a spell of positivity throughout an entire workforce. Often, this is done behind the scenes and without acknowledgement. AHRIA is a chance for our HR heroes to shine in the spotlight.” He added.

Naphtal said the 2022 awards will celebrate the phenomenal work of HR practitioners, teams, and organizations with the best HR practices within Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“It is evident that the human resource unit is the bloodline of every Institution. Organizations have navigated the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and achieved their organizational goals through the efforts of HR directors & consultants and therefore deserve to be celebrated and honoured,” he said.

The 2022 AHRI awards organized by InstinctWave, in partnership with Ghana’s Fair Wages & Salaries commission, presents great opportunities for networking, entertainment, and skill-sharing.

Edward Kwapong, CEO of Fair Wages & Salaries Commission, Ghana, expressed his excitement about partnering InstinctWave to organize the AHRIA which he says has become the benchmark to measure excellence in the HR industry.

“The covid-19 pandemic disrupted organizations and caused human resources managers to be innovative and adapt to the new normal, this gathering of leading HR professionals across Africa would provide a platform to share ideas and innovations on the new working space to help strengthen the socio-economic development of the nation,” he noted.

The third edition of the awards recognized and awarded organizations like MTN Ghana, Guinness Ghana Breweries, Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Old Mutual Limited, Volta River Authority among others.