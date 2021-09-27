InstinctWave bags ISO certification for quality management system

InstinctWave, Africa’s Business-to-business (B2B) events and marketing communications firm, has received the ISO certification 9001: 2015 for its quality management system.

This means that the organization followed the guidelines of the ISO 9001 standard and has met customer, statutory and regulatory requirements while maintaining documentation

With this, the company, which organizes the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) and several other Industry awards, became the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, InstinctWave has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing its wide range of services including, event production and management, publishing, marketing communications, public relations, business development and marketing technology.

Commenting on the certification, Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer, InstinctWave, said the certification is a testimony of the company’s excellent distinctive services offered which stems from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for its clients and partners.

“This is one of our greatest achievements which has lucidly distinguished us from our competitors and placed us on a path of greater professionalism and excellence, this was possible due to the collaborative efforts of our highly skilled staff and management,” he said.

He added that with the certification, the company can offer more improved and effective services to its customers.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The certification is obtained through extensive external audits performed by Globus /United Accreditation, a world-class ISO certification organization and an independent accredited registrar company. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system.

The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.