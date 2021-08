Foremost cloud and Digital Service provider, inq.Digital, has been adjudged Emerging Smart Solutions Enabler Company of the Year and Enterprise Broadband Services Provider of the Year at the 12th edition of Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards held recently in Lagos. Beacon of ICT awards is widely considered the most reputable annual event in the ICT…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login