Innovation fuels SoftAlliance’s 20 years in business – MD

Bisi Aina, the managing director of SoftAlliance, has disclosed that the company’s 20 years of business has been consistently fueled by a passion for innovation, and a need to better serve its clients.

“SoftAlliance has always been driven by a passion for innovation, and together with our clients, we have embraced change and helped shape the future of IT in Africa,” Aina said during the recent 20th anniversary gala and awards night in Lagos.

Aina expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support the company has received throughout the years, acknowledging that this backing has been instrumental in company’s success and growth. He noted that achieving this milestone reflects the strong partnerships, as the company has developed over the last two decades.

He attributed the company’s success to the confidence clients have in them and the teamwork with their partners. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have built over the last two decades. We owe our success to the trust our clients have placed in us and the collaborative efforts of our partners.”

Feyi Agagu, director of Business Development, stated that SoftAlliance is committed to advancing digital transformation across the continent, as it embarks on its next chapter. “This celebration is just the beginning. We are excited to continue innovating and providing world-class solutions that empower businesses and governments across Africa.”

Omotayo Babarinde, the senior special assistant (SSA) on finance to Ekiti State governor, stated that SoftAlliance is a reliable partner to Ekiti State, noting that the firm has enhanced the productivity of the state’s workforce.

Timipre Seipulou, the special adviser, Treasury, Account and Revenue, Bayelsa State, noted that SoftAlliance has implemented various IT solutions, including Oracle Softpay, HR processes, payment systems, and financial tools, to enhance the productivity of the state.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of becoming a world-class information and communication technology organisation, SoftAlliance has established itself as a pioneering force. Over the past 20 years, the company has expanded its footprint across Africa, delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and support business growth.

