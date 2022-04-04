Inlaks reiterates commitment to improving services as it retains ISO certifications

Inlaks, an ICT infrastructure, and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa has been re-certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management System).

In addition to the recertification, Inlaks was also successful at the surveillance audit of its ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management System).

Kyari Bukar, MD/CEO, Inlaks Africa, said the management recognizes the importance of developing, implementing, and maintaining its systems to international best practices, hence the renewed commitment to getting the company certified to the different ISO standards.

He added that maintaining the PECB MS (MSECB) Management System Certificates proves the dedication of the company toward the continual improvement of its processes and services.

“Achieving ISO certification is a fundamental requirement for businesses in the last decade as new technology for business is changing fast, it also helps in focusing on the important areas of businesses and improving efficiency, thus providing sound foundations that increase productivity and profit,” he said.

Read also: SON grants MANCAP certification to Micronutrient Laboratories

Bukar explained that as a leading information technology solution provider in Africa, Inlaks remains resolute in the delivery of quality IT services while also ensuring the security of its information system and assets in order to meet the enterprise business objectives and ensure continuity of the company’s operations.

“This commitment to the delivery of business continuity and information security extends to personnel at all levels of the organization, we do this by observing all applicable statutory, regulatory, contractual, and organizational requirements while providing these services and to minimize the impact of any interruption to our business activities,’’ Bukar said.

He explained that the company’s business continuity management system identifies critical business processes and risks, provides a plan to maintain or restore critical business operations from the effects of major failures or disasters, and a plan to communicate with key people during the crisis.