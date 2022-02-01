Inlaks partners Temenos to drive digital transformation in Bank of Kigali

Inlaks, the foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa has partnered with Temenos, a major banking software company, to deploy the T24 Transact and Payment Hub for the Bank of Kigali in Rwanda, with the aim of accelerating digital transformation in the region.

The implementation will support and improve the Bank’s operations as it provides customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels.

The transformation will also enable the usage of enhanced digital products for multiple projects brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on banking operations.

Speaking on the achievement, Kyari Bukar, Inlaks’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), African Operations, said the company aims to drive technological and digital adoption across the continent leveraging its partnership of over 20 years with Temenos.

“Kigali is a key growth market and Inlaks is fully committed to working as a trusted partner with the bank now and into the future. We have built our expertise and reputation, becoming the number one integrator of information technology solutions to our clients to provide a better and more seamless service for their teeming customers in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology,” He said.

Diane Karusisi, CEO at the Bank of Kigali commended the Inlaks team, noting that the implementation is in line with the bank’s drive for digital transformation for optimal customer satisfaction.

“Our goal is to innovate and deploy products that will improve our services to our customers while advancing the cause for continuous digitization of the East African banking sector. We are proud to be associated with Inlaks as our implementer of choice and commend our staff for their hard work in ensuring the actualization went as planned within a short time frame,” she said.

Femi Maurino, Executive Director for Inlaks Financial Business Unit, said the Bank of Kigali will benefit immensely from the implementation as the automation of its banking processes will strengthen more effectively the performance of its core banking system.

“Inlaks is committed to its vision of deploying its technical expertise, wide experience, and professionalism in supporting the growth and digital advancement of core banking operations in the East African region and beyond,” he said.

Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other Sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Bank of Kigali Plc. is the largest commercial bank in Rwanda, by total assets. In 2017, Global Credit Ratings affirmed Bank of Kigali’s long-term and short-term national scale ratings of AA- (RW) and A1+(RW) respectively with a stable outlook.