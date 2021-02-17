InfraCredit appoints Vivien Shobo as an independent non-executive director
InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, backed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Private Infrastructure Development Group companies GuarantCo and InfraCo Africa, KfW Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation and African Development Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivien Shobo to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director,…
