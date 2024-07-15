Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank appoints Chukwu acting MD /CEO as Olumorin exits

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Ngozi Chukwu as the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer to steer the affairs of the bank effective July 11, 2024.

The bank has notified the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of the exit of its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sunday Olumorin as from the services of the bank.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank is one of the leading and most capitalised Primary Mortgage Banks in Nigeria. It has significantly increased its shareholders’ funds from less than N50millio in 2003, to over N7billion in 2023.

The mortgage bank has maintained an unbroken record of consistency in dividend payment to shareholders for 17 years running from 2007 to 2024. It has also supported the dreams of over ten thousand families in owning their homes.

“Ngozi Chukwu is a seasoned Business Development Manager with 15 years of cognate professional experience. She is currently driving the overall business strategy of the Bank and has a wealth of experience in banking operations, treasury, product development, business strategy, marketing, sales, and organisational transformation.

“She has attended several specialized trainings and workshops in diverse fields, including International Housing Finance Program in Canada; training program on behavioural science, emotional intelligence, Credit and Risk Management in the Mortgage Banking sub-sector, among others. Ngozi is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and holds an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, MPhil from Nile University Abuja and a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” the bank said.