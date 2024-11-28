India’s Modi pledges support to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India

Narendra Modi, Indian prime minister, has pledged commitment to strengthen the economic tie between India and Nigeria in his recent visit to the capital, Abuja recently.

Modi, in his visit met with the 16-member executive committee of OFBJP Nigeria for an exclusive interaction to understand and gather feedback on the aspirations and concerns of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria.

The meeting also reflected on OFBJP’s contributions in Nigeria, including organising charity drives, hosting cultural events, and building networks to strengthen India-Nigeria relations.

With the support of the Indian diaspora, OFBJP has continued to be a bridge for fostering cross-cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the relationship between India and Nigeria, elevating it to new heights. The conferment of Nigeria’s highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), upon PM Modi underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a strong and friendly partnership with India,” said Sudhir Rathore.

The Prime Minister’s visit witnessed the signing of several significant Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries, covering areas such as bilateral trade, defence, food security, healthcare, and investment.

The meeting also includes discussions with community leaders, highlighting their collective efforts in raising awareness about PM Modi’s transformative initiatives and the impactful policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India and globally.

The event emphasised strengthening ties within the NRI community and reinforcing their role as ambassadors of India’s growth story.

OFBJP, a global support organisation of the ruling BJP, operates offices in various countries and is actively involved in initiatives that extend beyond political advocacy.

The group engages in charitable activities such as organising community welfare programmes to uplift underprivileged groups.

It trains and promotes skill development by empowering local communities with essential skills for economic growth.

The group also engages in cultural promotion by advocating for Indian traditions, including the promotion of Hindi and Yoga, fostering cultural exchange and goodwill.

During the meeting, the executive committee highlighted their efforts in showcasing the transformational policies of Prime Minister Modi’s government, such as economic reforms, digital innovation and sustainability initiatives.

They also emphasised their role in maintaining the BJP’s image as a transparent, forward-thinking political party, globally recognised as the largest political organisation in terms of its membership base among democracies.

“Support groups like OFBJP play a crucial role in fostering a positive and transparent image of the BJP. We are dedicated to spreading awareness about the visionary leadership of PM Modi and the BJP’s efforts to bring transformational change not just in India but around the world,” Anil Grover, said at the event.

