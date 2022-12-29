In race to boost clean energy, Sahara unveils sustainability initiative

One of Africa’s biggest energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has launched an initiative to integrate responsible investment in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

The initiative which was launched in Lagos at the event themed “Greengruv: Celebrating sustainability,” demonstrated the Group’s leadership commitment to driving sustainability throughout Sahara and beyond, tagged “Responsibly Sahara.”

Senior executives at Sahara Group such as Kola Adesina, managing director of Sahara Group; Ejiro Gray, director of governance and sustainability; Tope Sonubi, executive director among others highlighted the importance of greening in the firm’s businesses activities across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“It was a call to action to all, as sustainability is a collective effort,” said, Ejiro Gray, in her opening remarks.

She encouraged people to take sustainability seriously and teach the next generation.

“Sustainability is everyone’s business and there’s no better way to change the community than by introducing our children to sustainability and that resource doesn’t last forever,” she said.

“It, therefore, makes it imperative for us to imbibe a mindset that takes cognizance of the weight of responsibility and is therefore critical to driving what we do and how we do what we do.”

Gray also said that it is not enough that Sahara satisfies a market demand and provides a solution, “it must be done responsibly so that posterity will judge us positively.”

Over 50 members of the group’s staff who have dedicated years to the Group were awarded during the event. The long service award across the Sahara group had different categories such as the five-year category, 10 years category, 15 years, and 20 years categories.

There were also awards for best-dressed female and male of the day; the winner of the female category was dressed in a newspaper ball dress with a touch of green, citing sustainability as the inspiration for the choice of the outfit.

The event also had special performances from Teniola Apata (Teni the entertainer), Adewale Ayuba, Tuface Idibia, Bnxn, Wurld, Sahara all-star band, and Bella Shmurda.

There was also a mini fashion exhibition showcased by Lohije clothing line, a brand that embraces cloth-making using sustainable processes

Sahara has a community of over 6,000 individuals across the Group, connected by shared values and core practices.