In a race to bridge knowledge gap, Financial Intelligence school unveils e-learning platform

Business and Financial Intelligence Insights (BFI), is set to unveil its transformative e-learning platform aimed to bridge the gap between knowledge and learners’ diverse backgrounds, industries, and geographical locations by replicating real-world practice into the online education world.

“We are excited to revolutionise the way education is imparted with our e-learning platform,” Promise Godbold, managing director at BFI Schools said.

“The groundbreaking initiative is poised to usher learners into an immersive learning journey leveraging partnerships with esteemed institutions in Nigeria and armed with industry-recognised certificates.

“BFI School’s commitment to excellence and innovation has fueled our journey to creating a platform that resonates with learners across the globe, transcending boundaries and democratising access to world-class training.

“Ultimately, our goal is to build today’s professionals and enthusiasts for the future of work,” Godbold said.

Godbold noted that over the past 18 months, meticulous preparation has culminated in the creation of courses that focus on mastery of key domains and in-demand skills, positioning BFI School as the trusted source of training in the ever-evolving realms of data analysis, business intelligence and finance.

“BFI School’s e-learning platform is ingeniously structured into four distinct pathways, aptly named schools, with each catering to specific skill sets. The schools include Data Analysis, which equips learners with expertise in Excel, SQL, R, Python, Tableau, and Power BI,” Godbold said.

The e-learning platform is scheduled to go live on August 31, 2023.

The training has garnered recognition and interest from top companies and institutions across diverse industries in Nigeria.

Notable partners include NNPC, Meristem, Chevron, Leadway Assurance, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Lekoil, First Bank, FCMB, and others.

The collaboration with the CFA Society of Nigeria, according to the school, further underlines its dedication to providing the highest calibre of education.

BFI is a renowned and distinguished training provider with a strong foothold in enterprise and individual education in Nigeria.