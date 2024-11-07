Importers partner Remita to digitise payments

The Importers Association of Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Remita to digitise its payment systems, calling on the Federal Government to streamline trade policies for importers.

Kingsley Chikezie, IMAN national president, emphasised the association’s role in uniting importers for Nigeria’s economic growth while also advocating for improved government support.

Chikezie outlined IMAN’s vision to foster international trade and reduce corruption in ports and borders, noting, “Our association aims to protect members from intimidation and exploitative practices, whether from the government or within the trading community.”

He argued that if the government provides an enabling environment, importers could reduce unemployment by facilitating foreign partnerships to set up factories nationwide.

Chikezie called on the government to remove ‘unnecessary blockades’ in the importation process, warning that harsh policies could lead to increased smuggling.

“When legitimate importation is squeezed, we open doors to the illegal entry of second-hand clothing, weapons, and other contraband,” he stressed, urging government officials to involve importers in policy-making.

SystemSpecs, the company behind Remita, expressed its commitment to helping IMAN achieve its digital transformation goals.

“Remita is proud to partner with IMAN on this journey,” said Deremi Aranda. the managing director of SystemSpecs, “Our role is to provide seamless payment solutions, helping IMAN connect with its members and improve revenue generation.”

Aranda added that the collaboration will enable IMAN to leverage Remita’s expertise in digital payments for enhanced operational efficiency.

Excel Financial Services Limited, a consultant firm engaged by IMAN for this initiative, echoed these sentiments.

On his part, Oludare Akinseye, the managing director of Excel Financial Services, said, “Innovative payment solutions are essential for growth, and IMAN has made the right decision by partnering with Remita and SystemSpecs.”

Akinseye highlighted the many benefits IMAN members can expect, including reduced costs, enhanced credibility, and streamlined customs processes.

The digitisation project, already in its first phase, includes assessment, invoicing, payment processing, and reporting features for IMAN members.

