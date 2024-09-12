Implementation of AI strategies can improve Nigeria’s growth — Report

A new study by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) shows that developing and implementing artificial intelligence strategies that provide a clear roadmap for AI applications can improve Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

The study titled ‘National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024’ said this development can catalyse relevant innovation and aid in rebalancing power structures in the country.

“Nigeria and the broader African continent possess some distinctive challenges and opportunities that AI could address like optimising agriculture in diverse climates to improving public health infrastructure,” it said.

However, it noted that locally developed AI solutions are better equipped to solve these challenges than imposed models created for a different context and people.

NITDA says the development presents an opportunity for Nigeria to play as the leader of AI in Africa but requires a balance of policies to tap AI’s potential.

“Nigeria’s commitment to AI is evident in the various initiatives championed by the Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMICDE) in the last few years. However, the national AI strategy must provide nuanced guiding principles defined and articulated in alignment with country values and goals,” it said.

It also highlighted that it must also provide a foundational baseline to catalyse homegrown innovations through intentional local capacity building and ecosystem enablement, clarify the right incentive to overcome the hurdles to AI in local markets while emphasising shared societal benefits and attract high-impact strategic investment to drive breakthroughs, support national productivity and accelerate the creation and delivery of new or enhanced value for the good of all.

Although, NITDA has the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), set up as a digital innovation and research facility focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) which aims at transforming the Nigerian digital economy, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

The recent effort of the ministry to drive home-grown research through the provision of research grants to forty-five AI startups and researchers through the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme (NAIRS) in critical sectors of the countries is evidence of emerging Nigeria’s talent and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A study published by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and the World Economic found that prioritising inclusive and responsible AI practices, fostering cross-sector collaborations, and addressing the existing, country-specific challenges can untether artificial intelligence in Nigeria.

“Emerging markets like Nigeria must intentionally devise their unique nation-specific beneficial strategies by focusing on laying a strong foundation through investments in digital infrastructure and developing a digitally competent workforce,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, on the administration’s efforts to promote the development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, Tijani said the country’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy draft document is currently being reviewed by MDAs, following which it would be adopted as a national policy to guide all government efforts in Al.

He added that the government has also formed the Al Collective which will collaborate on research, projects of interest, hackathons, and seminars to develop an inclusive approach to Nigeria’s AI initiatives.