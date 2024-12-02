Ignoring women’s potential hinders national progress – Awosika

Ibukun Awosika, Founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group, an African entrepreneur and leadership expert, underscored the major role women play in nation-building, emphasising that ignoring women’s potential can hinder national progress.

She made this known in her keynote speech at the fourth edition of the Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit by FSDH Merchant Bank held on Thursday in Lagos.

“Any nation that does not invest in nurturing the gifts and talents of its women population is losing so much and will never reach its full potential,” Awosika emphasised.

During her keynote address, she shared her entrepreneurial journey, encouraging women to embrace self-awareness.“Don’t follow general opinion to make decisions; focus on your goals. Envision your end game, and take steps that align with your vision,” Awosika said.

The summit “She Transcends: Spurring Women to Build Enduring Businesses and Careers,” was a hybrid event by FSDH Merchant Bank that brought together a dynamic mix of entrepreneurs, professionals, and industry leaders.

First Securities Discount House Limited (FSDH) Group is a financial institution in Nigeria that offers financial services through Corporate Banking, Business Banking, and Investment Banking.

Read also: Diversification of board, management will pave way for women insurers – Awosika

Its subsidiaries include FSDH Asset Management, FSDH Capital, FSDH Merchant Bank, and Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL).

During the panel session, Maymunah Kadiri, a psychotherapist and convener of The Mental Health Conference, emphasised the importance of mental well-being as a foundation for success, urging women to prioritise balance in their personal and professional lives.

Toyin Owolabi, MD/CEO of FSDH Asset Management, shared practical strategies on wealth management, equipping attendees with tools to achieve financial growth and stability.

Adebola Oruma, head of the Gender Business Desk at the Bank of Industry, shed light on funding opportunities and support available to women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take advantage of resources tailored to their needs.

The WIBI Summit demonstrated FSDH Merchant Bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering women by fostering networking, learning, and collaboration, inspiring women to transcend limitations and build lasting legacies.

Share