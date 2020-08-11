ICMS makes new appointments 

Integrated Cash Management Services Limited (ICMS), one of the licenced cash processing companies operating in Nigeria, has announced key appointments in the company.

Consequently, Emmanuel Onyebadi has been appointed head of the Security Services Department. A Certified Protection Professional (CPP), and a Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Emmanuel is a former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS). Emmanuel’s last position in a career spanning over 25 years was as head of security at Notore Fertilizer Company in PH River State. He holds a BL, LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Lagos and he is currently the National Chairman of Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN).

Ken Anaje is the head of operations. Ken has over 23 years of professional experience in the banking operations space and holds a BSc in Accounting and MBA in finance from the University of Nigeria. Prior to joining ICMS, Ken had worked as an area operations manager for AfriBank, Standard Trust Bank, and United Bank for Africa. Ken is an astute, passionate professional with a niche for details, and mastery of execution.

Thomas Ekoli was appointed head of business development and strategy. Tom holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and the Lagos State University respectively. Tom joined ICMS in 2009 and through continuous superlative performance and relentless self-development, he rose to the present position. Tom has over 19 years of unblemished working experience in the financial services sector.

Doris Ibekwe is the head of corporate services. Doris is a certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt professional and holds an LLM degree from the University of Lagos as well as other professional certifications. She has over 14 years of work active experience spanning telecommunications and professional law practice. Doris comes to ICMS with a result-oriented drive and a deep knowledge of best-in-class customer satisfaction strategies.

Kolawole Ikuejawa is head, enterprise risk management, and compliance. Kola is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) respectively. He has over ten years of experience in the financial services industry during which he acquired competence in Risk Management, Internal Control, Operations, Insurance risk management, and Internal Audit. Kola holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Ado-Ekiti and a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Lagos.

Welcoming the new members of the Management Team, the managing director of ICMS, Fidelis Omachonu explained that these appointments were made strictly on merit following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process. He, therefore, congratulated the appointees and urged them to be proud of their success and to justify the expectations of the Company through their performance on the job.

In his statement, the founder and Chairman of the ICMS Board, Charles Nwodo Jnr congratulated the management of ICMS for keeping faith with the approved business expansion plan of the company. Nwodo emphasised the full and continuing support of the board for the implementation of the other components of ICMS strategic expansion plans aimed at positioning the company for industry leadership and sustainable profitability. These goals require that ICMS continuously attracts and retains talented staff at all levels, concluded Nwodo.