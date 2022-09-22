Ibukun Awosika, former FirstBank chairman selected on Binance advisory board

Ibukun Awosika, the former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has joined Binance’s advisory board to help the cryptocurrency exchange manage some of the most urgent regulatory concerns the industry is now dealing with.

Speaking about her selection, Awosika said, “The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients are impressive.”

“As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy,” Awosika noted.

She was the first woman to lead the First Bank of Nigeria in 2015, she also served Kakawa Discount House Limited, FBN Capital Limited, and FBN Life Assurance Limited.

Read also: CIS, ASHON, seek FG’s approval of CISI Bill

Awosika is a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative and the Aspen Global Leadership Network. She is the co-founder and former chair of the Board of Trustees of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service.

Other advisors in Binance Global Advisory Board include Max Bacus Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Hyung-Rin Bang, advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; Bruno Bézard, managing partner at Cathay Capital, former economic advisor to the French Prime Minister and ex-head of the French Treasury; Henrique de Campos Meirelles, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil; Leslie Maasdorp, the chief financial officer of the New Development Bank; Adalberto Palma, former senior advisor to the President of Mexico; Christin Schäfer, founder of ACS Plus; Ed Vaizey, a member of the UK House of Lords; David Wright, chair of Eurofi

According to the report, the popular crypto exchange has been encouraging nations to take the initiative and embrace an economic future in which cryptocurrencies and blockchain will play a significant role.

“We are aware that licenses and rules will necessitate much discussion and negotiation, but the trend is clear—more and more nations want to establish a promising future,” the report stated.