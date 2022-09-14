IBPLC empowers over 15m persons on responsible alcohol consumption

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), a proud member of AB InBev, has in the last four years, empowered over 15 million Nigerians through its responsible alcohol consumption initiative.

It has also started a Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training campaign, an intervention to curb harmful use of alcohol and prevent binge drinking, drunk driving, and sales of alcohol to minors and pregnant women among other harmful use of alcohol in key Local Government Areas in Lagos State.

Bunmi Olatunde, the facilitator of Responsible Beverage Service Training for Owners and Servers of IBPLC Sales Outlets, said the goal of the training was to stimulate a behavioural shift that will see participants demonstrate responsible beverage practices in their various roles.

“It is expected that participating outfits will ensure a policy is put in place on responsible beverage service. We also envisage a reduction in sales of alcohol to pregnant women, minors, and drunk driving,” she said.

Read also: Osinbajo, others raise concern over projected 40% rise in drugs use

Deborah Douglas-Olujie, one of the trainees, said the session has enabled her to understand how to handle underage persons who attempt to purchase alcohol and other techniques for managing sales and responsible consumption of alcohol.

On the essence of the RBS initiative, Temitope Oguntokun, director, Legal & Corporate Affairs of IBPLC, said the company was inspired to take the responsible beverage service message to more outlets in the country considering the reception and feedback received from the training conducted in Lagos.

While noting that sales outfits do not have an RBS policy nor had attended formal training on hospitality and beverage service in the past, Oguntokun emphasised the importance of educating those responsible for the sales of alcohol.