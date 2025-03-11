i-invest, Nigeria’s foremost digital platform for treasury bills, has set up a challenge to encourage saving habits in women.

In celebration of International Womens’ Day 2025, the firm set up a challenge using #VioletsforHer on its app to join others who are on the leaderboard in March and stand a chance to win prizes.

“Violet for her 2.0 is set to reward 50 women to save and win and it offers up to 15 percent per annum,” Favour Okoye, project marketing manager of i-invest said.

She made this known while speaking at the #VioletsForHer, a women’s day event themed ‘Money, Mindset and Momentum’ which was held on Friday.

Tobi Olusoga, chief operating officer of i-invest, while speaking during a panel session stated that women have to have a mindset shift.

“For women today, in 2025, I think we are very fortunate because you can ask questions using AI and get answers about finance,” she said.

“There is information at your disposal with investment opportunities out there, hence seek out information, understand what is happening,” Olusoga said while urging women to invest and start with what they use.

Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder of House of Tara International, while giving her keynote address said women should see themselves as value creators that attract money.

“What you want to see can happen only when you create value and you should get rewarded for the value you create in monetary terms,” she said. “As you create value, you solve problems for people and the more people you solve problems for then the more money you have.”

She urged women to set financial goals for themselves and give a timeline such as quarterly, monthly to achieve such goals.

Tola Akerele, CEO of National Theatre, Lagos said women should find their purpose and find joy while at it.

“A woman’s superpower is multitasking so stay where you are and do what you love to do by the side and monetise it,” she said.

Tomi Adeola, CEO of Hairitage hub, Viva Hair Care and Activate Relaxer said women who want to raise capital for their businesses can raise through family and friends.

“Depending on the kind of business you want to venture in, you need patient capital which comes mostly from family and friends. I won’t advise debt from banks for a start,” she said.

