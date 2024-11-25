HP enterprise security edition to combat physical cyber threats

HP Inc. a global technology leader has unveiled the HP Enterprise Security Edition, a comprehensive suite of security features designed to protect business-class PCs against targeted physical attacks.

With the rise of hybrid work and work from anywhere (WFA), threats involving brief physical access to devices have escalated, creating the need for robust hardware and firmware safeguards.

In a statement, HP disclosed that the enterprise security edition incorporates multilayered protections to shield PC hardware and firmware from tampering while providing IT administrators with advanced tools to detect unauthorized modifications.

It said, “Addressing the concerns of 51 percent of IT decision-makers who report challenges in verifying hardware integrity during transit, the suite aims to enhance visibility throughout a device’s lifecycle.”

Ian Pratt, global head of security for personal systems at HP Inc., emphasised the severity of physical attacks, noting their potential for exploitation in corporate espionage or nation-state campaigns.

“Tampering with hardware and firmware grants attackers an almost undetectable foothold, posing significant risks to corporate networks,” Pratt said.

The new security suite enables organisations to manage endpoint risks, verifying hardware and firmware integrity before deployment. By addressing vulnerabilities often overlooked in traditional security approaches, HP aims to empower businesses to protect sensitive data, regardless of where work occurs, the statement said.

“Securing PCs from physical attacks is crucial to preserving endpoint integrity,” Pratt added. “HP Enterprise Security Edition provides innovative defenses to safeguard data and ensure the resilience of device fleets against emerging threats.”

The technological company said to combat these physical cyber threats, the enterprise security edition equips PCs with Firmware Lock, which prevents unauthorised access to system boot processes using cryptographic password-less authentication; Platform Certificates to validate that hardware and firmware components remain unaltered; and Sure Start Virtualisation Protection, which uses micro-virtual machines to shield hardware and firmware from compromised third-party devices.

