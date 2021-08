Analysis of the financial statements of the 65 percent of Nigerian listed companies that have released their half-year 20201 results showed a majority of the players reported bumper earnings. Combined after-tax profits of the listed companies in the oil and gas, cement, fast-moving consumer goods and palm oil sectors jumped by 47.02 percent in the…

