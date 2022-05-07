How BBNaija grew Abeg app’s users by over 8900%

Over the last decade, entertainment in Africa has transformed, giving new chances for brands and businesses to tap into the industry’s expanding number of youthful followers to promote adoption, and no larger platform than the reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has been used to accomplish this.

According to reports compiled by Plaqad, a social network connecting brands to blogs, vlogs, influencers, and other public media brands, BBNaija’s headline sponsor, Abeg, which branded the BBNaija currency as the ‘Abeg Naira, ‘experienced a 8900 percent increase in app downloads, up from 20,000 downloads at the start of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 show to 1.8 million app downloads by the end of the show.

As fans appreciate the entertainment provided by the show, these businesses continue to plot and create ways to use their audience to enhance direct sales, user acquisition, brand awareness, and whatever other goals they deem most vital.

MultiChoice, for its part, has continued to make this goal possible by creating various sponsorship levels for brands eager to participate; the most popular of these levels is the headline sponsor spot, which was held by Abeg, a FinTech platform that allows users to gift cash to friends and make purchases using their fast money transfer technology

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers, Pepsi, Super Commando Energy Drink, Dano Milk, Minimie Noodles, Darling, and Patricia who were part of the major sponsors have been part of the business that has used the show’s ever-growing viewership to enhance visibility in the market and acquire new customers for their brands.

These brands have adopted the strategy of sponsoring games on the show and naming the games after their brands and gifting cash or product gifts to contestants who win the games. Brand new vehicles, annual production supply, all expense paid trips abroad and ambassador deals are some of the gifts these brands are willing to give to winners to create popularity.

The report also states that for some of the sponsors, this rapid surge is reflected not only in their user acquisition numbers, but also in their brand income, which reflects on government earnings in terms of taxes, meaning that the BBNaija program is indirectly contributing to Nigeria’s economic progress.

Other economic impacts include exposure for local brands to foreign audiences, revenue for telecommunications companies whose subscribers need data access to stream the show on ShowMax, and recaps on YouTube.

Non-sponsors leverage Big Brother Naija equity

Premium BBNaija content is promoted by media brands on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, resulting in an increase in page visitors, views, and engagement across their assets, and hence an increase in advertising revenue.

One of the simplest ways for marketers to gain exposure and brand equity from the Big Brother Naija program has been through hashtags related to the show or trends surrounding the housemates. By including certain phrases in their postings, their marketing content becomes more visible in conversations, particularly on Twitter, about the targeted keywords or hashtags.

Brands, mostly SMEs, which follow this route mostly try to showcase their products to users they hope to quickly convert and drive direct sales.