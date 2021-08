The Chief Executive Officer of Lexon Capital, Ify Umunnakwe-Okeke, has said that a housing fund targeted at developers will help bridge the liquidity gap. Disclosing this during the Abuja International Housing show, which drew participants all over the world, Umunnakwe-Okeke, urged the government to establish and implement monetary and fiscal policies to stimulate rapid economic…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login