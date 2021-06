In a year blighted by the pandemic that ravaged businesses and caused a halt in economic activities, revenues of leading food manufacturing firm, Honeywell Flour Mills rose to an all-time high, thanks to firm’s strategy that helped improve output and optimise cost. The food maker grew revenue to N105.59 billion in the financial year-end 2021,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login