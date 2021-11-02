Hogan Lovells contributes to COP26, addressing Africa’s climate challenge

A global law firm, Hogan Lovells will next month host a panel session at COP26: UN Climate Change Conference 2021 at a public showing of The Great Green Wall documentary, demonstrating its commitment to embedding sustainable business strategies through its advice to clients and responsible business practices within the firm.

At COP26, the firm will host a documentary and panel discussion with social impact client the Great Green Wall, an African-led initiative that aims to build an 8,000km barrier of plants and trees at the southern border of the Sahara Desert, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, in the hope of rebuilding what used to be a thriving and fertile region.

“The Great Green Wall presents real practical solutions by Africa for Africa to many of the challenges facing Africa and the global community. We are proud to be able to support such an iconic project. The session will enable participants to see clearly what is possible in some of the most challenging circumstances on the planet,” Andrew Skipper, Head of Africa Practice at Hogan Lovells said.

The UN climate change conference is centred on four main goals- securing global net-zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats; mobilising finance and; and working together to deliver on the challenges of the climate crisis.

Read also: COP26: Major world leaders set to miss crucial talks to avert climate disaster

As part of its commitment to improving business sustainability in Africa, Hogan Lovells recently held its eighth annual Africa Forum themed ‘‘Africa Connected’’ with a focus on areas including impact investing, technology, clean energy transition and a regional debate towards Africa’s economic recovery.

During the Africa Forum, Malian musician and climate activist, Inna Modja emphasised the impact of the Great Green Wall project towards bringing people together to find solutions to tackle our changing climate.

‘‘The Green Wall project will empower local communities and solve many issues tied to climate change. Local communities can make a change; however, they need support. It goes beyond planting trees or restoring degraded land. It is also about giving opportunities to young people to make the right decisions about our planet’’. Modja said.

The COP26 session further presents an opportunity to address Africa’s direction and changing climate pattern. According to the United Nations, while Africa has contributed negligibly to changing climate, it stands out as the most vulnerable region in the world. The discourse at COP26 is expected to provide further insights on how African countries can put in place structures to implement climate change commitments to improve socio-economic development and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Hogan Lovells is committed to understanding, operating in, investing in and respecting Africa. The firm is a member of the Legal Sustainability Alliance, the Net Zero Lawyers Alliance and the American Legal Industry Sustainability Standard. Existing work on sustainability includes the recent launch of the next stage of its global sustainability plan including The firm’s commitment to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5˚C and Race to Zero; setting science-based targets and a strategy to achieve net-zero by 2030; driving change through procurement policies.