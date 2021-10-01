Hero offers N50m seed capital to promote Igbo apprenticeship system

Hero premium lager, a product of International Breweries said its offering N50 million worth of seed capital to promote the ‘Igbo Apprentices System popularly known as ‘Igba Boi’ scheme.

This, according to the company, would be part of the ‘Igba Boi Tour’, a campaign targeted at empowering youths through the Igbo Apprentices.

The company stated that the tour will traverse six main markets in the cities of Onitsha, Awka, Enugu, Owerri, Aba, and Lagos State, and will see Hero Lager extending a hand of support to youths who are on the verge of attaining independence from their mentors.

Speaking on the decision to launch the campaign, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director, International Breweries Plc, said the Igba Boi Campaign is a follow up to the current brand campaign, ‘Aha Gi Efula’ and Hero’s Walk documentary which tells the story of the Igbo apprenticeship system.

“Through the ‘Aha Gi Efula’ campaign, we inspired consumers of Hero to aspire for success and encouraged them to strive to leave lasting legacies. The campaign also encourages resilience, hard work, and the persistent nature of Nigeria’s youths. While with the ‘Igba Boi Campaign, we are going one step further to entrench the Igbo Apprenticeship culture by catalysing their journey to independence and entrepreneurship success through mentorship, grants, and business advisory,” Adedeji said.

On her part, Margaret Igabali, marketing manager, Hero Lager, said the company will tour Ogbaru Main Market in Onitsha, Nkwo Nnewi Market, Awka Coal Camp Market, Ariaria International Market in Aba, Alaba International Market in Lagos, Enugu Market, and another market in Owerri to invite apprentices to submit entries for consideration.

She said that a rigorous selection process will follow the collection of entries to ensure that only those who have a maximum of six months left to serve and have proven to be worthy trainees are selected.

“Over 300 apprentices across the six markets will receive a 2-day training and mentorship programme, business name registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, business account opening and also participate in a grant worth N50 million to kickstart their entrepreneurship journey,” she said.

She described Hero as a deeply cultural and altruistic brand that has been at the forefront of recognising and rewarding its consumers who are passionate about working hard.

The ‘Igba Boi campaign’ will run from September to December 2021 and will be opened to individuals who are 18 years and above.

Hero Premium Lager has over the years supported the growth of entrepreneurship in Nigeria by investing close to N500 million since 2016, in its Kickstart programme, a social investment scheme geared towards empowering youths.