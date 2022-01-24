Hero Lager unveils ‘Board of Heroes’ campaign in Onitsha

Hero Lager, a premium brand of the International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), said it unveiled the first of its kind Board of Heroes campaign in Onitsha, South-East Nigeria during the festive season to appreciate the people of South-East for their support and loyalty.

According to IBPLC, the campaign, which was tagged ‘Ibu Odogwu,’ took place in its Onitsha plant and it gained the attraction to the Asaba-Onisha Bridge and online as travellers to and from the Eastern part of the country, marvelled at the high impact of the billboard campaign.

Commenting on the success, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director of the International Breweries Plc, said the company was happy to see how travellers and consumers embraced the campaign.

“There is nothing better than celebrating success and accomplishment. A lot of Igbos after accomplishing so many things from different parts of the country and the world, come home to share their success especially during the festive period,” she said.

According to her, the unveiling of the unique board to celebrate Ndigbo is a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the people of the South East for their loyalty and support to the Hero Lager brand and indeed the entire International Breweries Plc family.

“Hero recognises their hard work and staying power despite their collective and individual challenges. We see and appreciate the heroism of Ndigbo year-in-year-out, and we say to them, ‘Ibu Odogwu’,” Adedeji said.

On her part, Margaret Igabali, the marketing manager of Hero Lager, said the company used the campaign, which featured Hero’s consumers to pay tribute to the resilient spirit of the Igbo consumers.

“When you hear people talk about Nigerians never-die spirit most times it is the Igbo man’s die-hard mindset that such people are referring to, and Hero is celebrating all Igbo people who have become heroes from zero,” Igabali explained.

The Board of Heroes campaign took place during the festive season but IBPLC said the billboard campaign will come alive as a means to celebrate Igbos occasionally when there is a need for Ndigbo to be celebrated.