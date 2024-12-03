Here’re institutions that facilitated BOI’s €2bn syndicated loan

Bank of Industry (BOI) recently raised €2 billion syndicated facility which the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) acted as global coordinator, lead co-arranger, underwriter, bookrunner, and guarantor.

The facility was syndicated at two levels with AFC, Standard Chartered Bank, African Export-Import Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division (London Branch), Mashreqbank PSC, SMBC Bank International Plc, Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited, Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) and Export-Import Bank of India London Branch acting as part of a senior syndicate, together raising an initial €1.43 billion.

Following this, AFC led a general syndication, through which an additional €447 million was raised, bringing the total transaction to €1.9 billion, representing an oversubscription of 87percent. “The facility is expected to further grow to €2 billion,” AFC said on Tuesday.

BOI is Nigeria’s largest and most impactful development finance institution while AFC is the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider. The transaction highlights market confidence in BOI and AFC as leading financial institutions, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation between African financial institutions.

Read also: BOI raises over $5bn from international capital markets in 7 years

“This successful syndication is a significant milestone achievement, not only for BOI but for Africa’s financial landscape as a whole. We are proud to have played a central role in this historic global loan syndication, solidifying AFC’s position as a trusted bridge between global investors and infrastructure projects in Africa,” said Banji Fehintola, executive board member and head of financial services at AFC.

“Our sincere appreciation also goes to our Joint Coordinator and partner Standard Chartered Bank and all other banks that participated in making this transaction a huge success,” he added.

The transaction is a record global loan syndication for BOI, and marks the largest capital raise in its history, setting a new standard for developmental finance across Africa. Proceeds of the facility will be used for general corporate purposes including to finance trade and trade related projects of eligible corporates in Nigeria.

This landmark global loan syndication is significant for Nigeria and BOI, as the institution was able to successfully tap the international capital market at a time when credit is scarce and prohibitively expensive.

“This financing, the sixth international capital raising for BOI, is the largest fundraising in our history and the largest syndication in the history of African development finance institutions. A key constant in achieving this success is the continued support of our international funding partners, including AFC. We are grateful for the unique role that AFC played to make this transaction a success,” said Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director of BOI.

As part of the syndication, AFC leveraged its A3 (stable outlook) investment-grade rating, recently affirmed by Moody’s, to bring together an international consortium of financial institutions.

The transaction aligns with the Corporation’s mission to provide pragmatic solutions that close the continent’s infrastructure gap, accelerate industrialisation, and enhance Africa’s economic resilience against global economic challenges.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share