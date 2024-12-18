Here are the best performing companies on the NGX in 2024

The year 2024 has been nothing short of a whirlwind for investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). January kicked off with a surprising move as the All-Share Index (ASI) shattered records to soar past the 100,000-point milestone.

However, just as quickly as the euphoria sets in, the market lost steam, cooling dramatically through the rest of the first quarter.

Investor reflexes to the banking recapitalization announcement in Q2 2024 sent the market into a steep decline, from which it has yet to recover to January levels. Although the ASI breached the 100,000-point mark in July, it remains fragile, with news such as the windfall tax on realized gains by banks sending investors into a frenzy.

Despite the market’s challenges, standout performers have emerged on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). Among the 151 listed equities, one has delivered an exceptional return of over 1,000 percent, three have posted gains exceeding 500 percent, and five have achieved returns above 400 percent.

With fewer than 10 trading days remaining in 2024, BusinessDay has identified five of the top-performing stocks on the NGX, based on returns as of the close of trading on December 16.

1. Juli Plc – 1,646%

Juli Plc started 2024 with an N0.59 share price and closed December 16 with a N10.30 share price, representing a 1646 percent return. This means an N10,000 investment in Juli Plc at the start of the year would now be worth N164,600.

The stock started ascending in February, as it gained about 1383 percent between February 1 and March 27. On July 29, the stock hit its current price when it gained 9 percent.

2. Oando Plc – 556%

Oando Plc has recorded impressive growth in 2024, starting the year with a share price of N10.50 and closing at N68.90 on December 16—a substantial 556 percent increase. The bullish trajectory of Oando began in July, as the stock appreciated by 413 percent between July and August.

The stock reached a decade-high of N95.50 on September 10, but subsequently experienced a gradual decline as the market corrected it from the overbought territory. Oando’s impressive surge can be attributed to the release of its audited financial statements for 2022 and 2023. Investor confidence was further bolstered by the company’s successful acquisition of Eni’s NAOC, a move expected to significantly enhance both its asset base and income profile.

3. Eunisell Interlinked – 502%

After starting 2024 with a share price of N3.2 and closing December 16 with a N19.27 share price, Eunisell Interlinked has appreciated by 502 percent year-to-date. The company, known for its allied engineering services, has emerged as one of the most unexpected success stories on the NGX, with its impressive bullish run occurring entirely in the final quarter of the year.

Between October 22 and November 22, Eunisell’s stock surged by 564 percent, driven by investor enthusiasm following a more than 1,000 percent growth in the company’s net profit for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

4. Sunu Assurances – 454%

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc started 2024 with a share price of N1.10 and closed December 16 with a share price of N6.09, representing a 454 percent appreciation. In 2024, Sunu Assurances is the best-performing stock in the financial services sector.

Sunu’s strong market performance is attributed to its remarkable financial results, with the company reporting a net profit of N4.8 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024—a 145 percent increase compared to the N2 billion recorded during the same period in 2023.

5. Transnational Corporation – 406%

Nigeria’s largest conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc continued its impressive performance in 2024. The stock started 2024 with a N8.66 share price and closed December 16 with a share price of N43.80, representing a 406 percent return.

In FY 2023, TRANSCORP delivered a remarkable return of 666 percent. Over the past two years, the stock has achieved an extraordinary cumulative return of 3,776 percent.

Transcorp’s strong performance on the NGX is hardly surprising, given that it is the parent company of two of the exchange’s largest listed equities, Transcorp Hotels and Transcorp Power.

