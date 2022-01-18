Here are sports stars who share Djokovic’s Covid-19 vaccination distrust

Novak Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday, ending a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashing his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam.

Three Federal Court judges on Sunday sided with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision made on Friday to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

Although Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19, he has not actively promoted anti-vax disinformation. However, anti-vaxxers have been using the hashtag #IStandWithDjokovic on social media.

The visa battle is also at the centre of a political row in the country and has also brought to limelight the decisions of other sports stars who refused to COVID 19 vaccination.

Here are five other sport stars who share in his belief

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, an American football quarterback for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL) has been a leading voice against vaccination.

Rodgers stated during his early November appearance on a live TV show that he has an allergy to one of the ingredients used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, leaving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the only other option.

The 38-year-old has cast himself in the role of a victim of a “woke mob” and “cancel culture” following criticism when he tested positive.

Rodgers counted the cost of his stance and his attack on those criticising him when an American health care company cut ties with him last November having taken a dim view of his remarks.

Joshua Kimmich

Rodgers got a mild dose of coronavirus and still refused to be vaccinated but Germany and Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich was not so fortunate when he contracted it in late November.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich star suffered lung damage that ruled him out of action till January 2022.

He had sparked fury when he revealed in October he was against being vaccinated due to “fears and concerns”.

“I thought I could protect myself from the virus if I stuck to all the rules and tested regularly,” he said.

Stranger still was that in 2020 he and team-mate Leon Goretzka founded the initiative “We kick Corona” by donating money to support vaccination campaigns and charitable projects.

He has, however, finally booked a vaccination appointment admitting “it would have been better to do it earlier”.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, an American professional golfer and the normally muscle-bound 2020 US Open champion looked leaner after he returned to public scenes following a bout of COVID which cost him his place at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old golfer revealed he had lost 10lbs (4.5 kilos) due to the virus. However, he insisted that experiencing it had made him no more enthusiastic to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” he told American media in August.

“I’m young enough, I’d rather give it (the vaccine) to people who need it. I don’t need it. I’m a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health.”

Dechambeau — both of whose parents have been vaccinated — said he would contemplate doing so if he felt the vaccine met his standards.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets has been welcomed back into the fold after spending the first two months of the season sidelined due to his refusal to be vaccinated.

The 29-year-old point guard said his much criticised decision was not because he was anti-vaccination, it was simply a personal choice.

“I am doing what’s best for me,” he said in October.

“I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is, that’s the role I play.”

Even with his return Irving, who won the NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 — can only play a role on the road because, as long as he