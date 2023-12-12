Heirs Insurance lights up Ikoyi passport office with solar donation

Heirs Insurance Group, the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has donated a 30KVA solar power station to the Ikoyi Passport Office of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to facilitate 24-hour passport production.

Through this project, the group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and community development with a focus on impacting the lives of Nigerians.

Awele Elumelu, non-executive director at Heirs Holdings, the parent company of the Heirs Insurance Group, led the delegation for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Wura-ola Adepoju.

Passport issuance at the Nigeria Immigration Service has been plagued by frustrating delays in the recent past, mostly influenced by erratic power supply. The transformative CSR initiative spearheaded by Heirs Insurance Group intensifies the Group’s focus on sustainability and community empowerment by addressing a crucial need to provide uninterrupted power to the Passport Office.

This strategic move empowers the Lagos Passport Office to overcome power interruptions, significantly reducing the delay in passport production and easing the frustrations faced by many Nigerians in the process.

During her speech, Elumelu expressed her enthusiasm for the positive impact of the project, also drawing attention to the deliberate use of solar power which aligns with the Group’s commitment to clean energy solutions, a facet of its long-term sustainability goals.

She said: “As a Group, we continue to take pride in proactively creating value that impacts our community positively. This solar power initiative reiterates our commitment to improve lives and transform our country, and by extension, our continent.”

Elumelu also commended the Nigeria Immigration Service for its collaborative approach to tackling the harrowing challenge of delays during passport production and issuance, faced by millions of Nigerians.