Heirs Insurance Group receives ISO certification on global security standards

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has received the ISO 27001 certification from the Management System Certification Body (MSECB), a globally recognised provider of Information Security Management audit and certification. This is a testament of its commitment to ensuring the highest level of security across all its digital channels.

This milestone follows a rigorous evaluation of the Group’s Information Security Management System (ISMS), encompassing operational processes, workforce practices, and adherence to comprehensive security policies.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised benchmark for managing information security, ensuring robust protection against data breaches, IT disruptions, and business process vulnerabilities. By securing this certification, Heirs Insurance Group aligns itself with leading global organisations that prioritise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information systems.

Commenting on the achievement, Niyi Onifade, sector head, Heirs Insurance Group, stated, “The ISO 27001 certification highlights our unwavering commitment to protecting the personal and financial data of our customers. As we continue to expand our operations and build partnerships with both local and international organisations, this certification provides the assurance that we operate according to the highest global security standards.”

This certification reinforces Heirs Insurance Group’s dedication to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering secure, innovative insurance solutions. It highlights the Group’s proactive approach to safeguarding customer data and maintaining trust with partners, stakeholders, and customers alike.

Heirs Insurance Group has led the way with digital innovations in the insurance industry, launching a seamless mobile app, USSD capabilities, its chatbot Prince, its InConnect partnership portal, and the first-of-its-kind Digital Experience Centre at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The Group continues to deliver cutting-edge insurance solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

With the Group’s technology infrastructure and governance framework now certified to meet international standards, Heirs Insurance Group strengthens its position as a reliable and forward-thinking leader in the insurance industry.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make the customer journey a smooth ride.

Share