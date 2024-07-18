Heirs Insurance CEO Onifade elected into NIA governing council

Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, a member of Heirs Insurance Group, has been elected to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), following the Association’s 53rd Annual General Meeting held recently.

Onifade’s election further strengthens the capacity of the Association as an umbrella body steering the insurance industry towards new-age practices and adopting customer-centric policies to bring the public closer to the insurance sector.

Speaking on the election of Onifade, into the trade body council, Bola Odukaye, the director general/CEO of NIA said, ‘We strongly believe your expertise and contributions will significantly enhance the quality of the Council’s deliberations and activities towards positioning the insurance industry to its rightful place in the Nigerian financial services sector.’

Onifade expressed his commitment to the Association. He said, “I am honoured by the Council’s trust in my leadership capabilities and the opportunity given to serve and contribute my quota to the transformation of the Nigerian insurance industry. This election is also a testament to Heirs Insurance Group’s unwavering commitment to advancing the insurance industry.’

NIA continues to advocate for the growth and stability of the Nigerian insurance sector. Onifade’s role will be instrumental in shaping policies and strategies that will foster a positive outlook for both the industry and the wider economy.

Niyi Onifade is a seasoned insurance practitioner with over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian Insurance Industry. He serves as the MD/CEO of Heirs Life, a member of Heirs Insurance Group, and one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance Groups.