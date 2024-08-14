Haven Homes get recognition for excellence in real estate

It was an exciting moment for the Haven Homes family recently as its General Manager, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, earned recognition for her commitment to excellence in real estate at this year’s edition of Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja.

Organisers of AIHS, which is Africa’s largest housing and construction expo, explained that Ilesanmi was recognised and given Excellence in Real Estate Award for her transformation and contributions to the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Ilesanmi has an impressive background that gives her away easily as an achiever. She has a first degree in Human Resources and a Masters in Strategic Marketing. These are complemented by her numerous leadership and management trainings.

A versatile businesswoman, Ilesanmi has been instrumental to developing Haven Farms and Haven Suites, while also mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

Read also: How Manroe Realty leverages focused leadership to navigate real estate future

She joined Haven Homes 13 years ago as a Sales Assistant and rose through the ranks to become the Corporate Manager, then Assistant General Manager and ultimately General Manager.

Her journey in the real estate industry has been marked by consistent growth and dedication.

In a brief interview, she expressed her gratitude for the award. “I am deeply honoured that the Africa International Housing Show has watched my growth over the years. This recognition of my consistency is truly humbling as I didn’t realize people were observing my progress.

I am grateful for this award; I am also grateful to my boss, Tayo Sonuga, the company’s CEO, who believes in me and has given me the platform to express myself. I truly hope this inspires others in their respective fields,” Ilesanmi said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE