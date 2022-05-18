Harpic unveils new pocket-friendly sachet, open defecation free campaign

Determined to ensure good toilet hygiene in Nigeria, Harpic, a toilet cleaning brand manufactured by Reckitt, has launched a new pocket-friendly sachet and an open defecation-free campaign in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The new Harpic pack, which comes at an affordable price of N30, was designed to enable consumers who could not afford the bigger packs the opportunity to also experience the premium quality of Harpic.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, Tanzim Rezwan, the marketing director of Reckitt sub-Sahara Africa, said that Reckitt lives by its purpose of protecting, healing, and nurturing in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

“With Harpic toilet cleaner which provides superior cleaning and kills 99.9 percent of illness-causing germs in toilets, our purpose is to provide safe, hygienically clean toilets. Poor hygiene and sanitation are linked to the transmission of diseases, which is why Harpic has reached almost 90 million people globally through educational communications on health and hygiene. We empower consumers to embrace improved sanitation for better health,” Tanzim said.

According to him, the company launched a new Harpic Sachet in continuation of its commitment to the fight to end open defecation and achieve the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet’ campaign goal of an open defecation free Nigeria by 2025.

Read also: Critical illness can be managed – or avoided altogether – with the right planning

“To lead the conversations on stopping open defecation, we have partnered with the Federal Government through the Clean Nigeria campaign, to drive awareness on the ills of open defecation, and the importance of toilet hygiene. We have also, partnered with our host – Lagos State on the refurbishment and maintenance of over 150 public toilets,” he said.

He added that the company has adopted digital technology to drive a house-to-house toilet hygiene education programme.

Tunji Bello, the commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, who was represented by Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, the permanent secretary, Office of Environmental Services, commended the long-standing relationship between Reckitt, and Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment & Water Resources.

According to him, the launch of the pocket-friendly Harpic Toilet Cleaner sachet, together with the sensitisation campaign on open defecation at the local level are welcome strategies toward achieving cleaner and safer toilet facilities for homes, schools, and other public places.

He said the effort is also in line with the theme for the 2022 World Toilet Summit, Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development.