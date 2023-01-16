Hall 7 Real Estate Ltd kicks off 10th Year anniversary in grand style

Hall 7 Real Estate Limited has kicked off events to celebrate its 10th year anniversary. The company which is responsible for such notable projects as the Imperial Vista, Bridge Peridot, and Bridge Garnet in the Federal Capital Territory has promised to continue delivering luxury homes and plots of land with site and service advantages to clients and prospective investors.

An excited CEO, Olayinka Braimoh, said in a statement made available to BusinessDay, “At Hall 7, we are ecstatic about our positive trajectory since inception, and we are always happy to see the satisfaction on our clients’ faces when they receive the keys to their homes. As we look back on the last ten years and ahead to the future, our goal is to meet the needs of our clients and prospects by delivering state-of-the-art real estate options for their maximum pleasure and satisfaction. Hall 7’s 10th anniversary is a testament to the fact that 10 years is remarkable when compared to the strides we’ve made thus far.”

In that same celebratory mood, Emmanuel Musa, the director of projects, said, “With our various housing options, clients and prospects have the flexibility of investing in different house types across all our developments, including available plots of land in prime locations within the Federal Capital Territory.”

Other activities lined up to commemorate its anniversary include public lectures and projects, Hall 7 said.