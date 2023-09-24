Hackapath rallies ITC, Netherlands to empower business owners

Hackapath, a Nigerian consulting firm, has initiated a deal with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Netherlands Foreign Affairs to empower and connect business owners with the off takers, service providers and industries.

Hackapath is rallying the International Trade Centre and The Netherlands Foreign Affairs in order to help break barriers and remove cross border issues that affect international trade and transactions between two or more people, businesses and countries.

Consequently, there will be a tripartie three-day B2B matchmaking event, tagged, ‘The Deal Room’, holding between September 25th and 27th, 2023 in Lagos with a business platform meant to create opportunities for transactions, networking and connections.

Speaking on the tripartite business seminar, Chinenye Patrick Kalu, founder of HackaPath, declared that the collaboration is key to business growth in a rapidly evolving business landscape for economic growth and development.

Kalu said B2B matchmaking platform was conceived by the three partners to ensure that the operators of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, service providers, importers and exporters, industry players, farmers, among other investors, are brought together for mutually-beneficial collaboration.

Read also: NCC extends submission of application for Hackathon

She said that ”The Deal Room” presents a platform for sustainable growth and innovation, adding that the event is a concept that transcends industries, breaks down borders, and empowers companies to reach new heights.

She described the “The Deal Room” as a cross-sectorial B2B matchmaking event that would redefine the way businesses perceive collaboration.

She explained that the event offers activity exclusive for Netherland Trust Fund Cohort 5 Companies from Ghana and Potential Partners in Nigeria in addition to C-level executives from various sectors invited for a day of networking and collaborations.

“This event is not just a meeting; it’s an opportunity to pave the way for lasting partnerships that transcend boundaries and elevate businesses to unparalleled success.

“In a world where networking events are a dime a dozen, this one is different. We are not just connecting professionals; we’re sparking collaborations that will change the game. Our aim is simple yet profound: to leverage the power of partnership for market expansion and legacy building.

“Visionaries like Kolawole Oshinowo, Joy Tim Ayoola, Ogo Ofomata, Frank Atat, and more will share their insights and experiences in forging impactful partnerships that have left an indelible mark on their respective industries. These thought leaders know that in today’s interconnected world, collaboration isn’t an option; it’s a necessity.

“Apart from partners such as the International Trade Centre and the Netherlands Foreign Affairs, the event is supported by other key partners, such as Dinku Transnational, Happy Coffee, Kora, Wiicreate, Declan wine, The 288 co and Rhivet Networks.

“The three-day event offers a unique blend of exclusive closed-door sessions and a dynamic public day, making it an exceptional opportunity for meaningful connections, partnerships, and insights”, Kalu said.