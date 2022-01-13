Guven Realty announces cryptocurrency as payment option for global customers

Guven Realty, Nigerian Real Estate Startup and Africa’s innovative Real Estate Firm, has announced an expansion in its payment offerings as it officially introduced Cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

According to Prince Nathan, Founder and Managing Director of Guven Realty Limited, the development offers the company’s prospective clients more options of payment thereby providing them with the ease and security promised.

He called on the Nigerian government to fully embrace cryptocurrency, harping on its inevitability in the near technology-powered future in boosting businesses and increasing the country’s GDP.

“Unlike Cryptocurrency in Nigeria the conventional news that Cryptocurrency has been banned in Nigeria, trading of Cryptocurrency, in fact, has not been banned or made illegal in Nigeria, except that Nigerian banks and other financial institutions have been prohibited from dealing with Cryptocurrency,” Nathan said.

He added, “Guven Realty is partnering with other global cryptocurrency exchange platforms for peer to peer trading and exchange. This allows us to receive USDT, E Naira, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.”

Speaking on the firm’s impressively futuristic approach to business, Nathan explained his firm will continue empowering people of all generations especially the Gen Ys and the Gen Zs to think of real estate even as they embrace the metaverse world.

“And we do this by bridging the gap between tangible real estate assets and the metaverse assets, allowing our clients to have NFTs backed by physical assets, making Guven Realty the first African real estate company to merge both worlds” he said.

Guven Realty is a Nigerian Real Estate Startup which empowers money-savvy individuals and investment enthusiasts across Africa and globally with a 360-degree guide and ease of building properties across borders, offering Brokerage, Investment, Service Advisory and Real Estate Marketing services.

The firm also helps trusted Real Estate Developers market their properties to potential clients, while also working with individuals to acquire desired properties with ease and security.

Recall, the that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) had earlier issued a caution to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non- Bank Financial institutions(NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions(OFIs) and the members of the public on the risk associated with cryptocurrency.