Guinness Nigeria empowers women, youths in Osogbo

In line with its commitment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s total beverage company, has empowered 90 women with trade assets and simple business training through the company’s Plan W-empowerment programme.

According to a statement from the company, 40 other individuals received seed capital to start-up or scale-up their trade through the Orijin-Osun Osogbo partnership empowerment scheme.

Diageo, Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, became the first alcoholic beverage corporation to sign up for the United Nations Women Empowerment Principle (UNWEP), a development that shows the firm’s diversity and inclusion policy.

Rotimi Odusola, Guinness Nigeria Corporate Relations Director, explained at a two-day event that climaxed at the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo that the empowerment programme is part of the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives aimed at growing the capacities of the underrepresented in Nigeria.

“By investing in more women, we hope to have a sustainable impact in the societies and economies where we operate. The Plan W-empowerment programme aligns with our sustainability plan under the three pillars of leadership in alcohol in society, building thriving communities, and reducing our environmental impact in the communities where we operate. We believe that the programme, empowering these women, will make a significant contribution to the development of thriving communities in Nigeria,” Odusola said.

“Apart from the thrills that Orijin delivers, we have had wonderful support from the palace since the relationship began last year in ensuring that we continue to inspire people to stay true to who they are, their roots because that is when they can truly be at their best,” Uche Onwudiwe, Marketing Manager, Mainstream Spirit, and RTDs, said.

According to Oba Oyetunji Olanipekun, the Ataoja of Osogbo, all recipients should make accountability their watchword and ensure that they use the skills they learned throughout the program to create and grow their businesses.

The recipients, who came from several councils and wards in Osogbo, were taught skills like bookkeeping and accounting that would help them build their enterprises.