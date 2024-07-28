Guinness Nigeria appoints Vivien Shobo as new director

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Vivien Shobo as an independent non-executive director, effective September 1, 2024.

The company disclosed this in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Sunday.

Shobo is currently the chief executive officer of FVS Advisory Partners. Previously, she served as the chief executive officer of Agusto & Co., a Pan African credit rating agency, from September 2003 to December 2019. Under her leadership, Agusto & Co. solidified its market position and diversified its product and revenue base.

She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and holds an MBA in Finance from Manchester Business School, UK. Management and leadership programs from Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, and Lagos Business School.

Shobo is renowned for her expertise in macroeconomic variables and economic research, having overseen numerous industry reports covering sectors such as Banking, Oil and Gas, Power, and Manufacturing. She is a sought-after speaker at both local and international African capital market conferences.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Shobo is a lifetime member of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-profit organisation dedicated to increasing women’s representation in leadership roles. She is also a member of the International Women’s Society and the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD).

The company disclosed that “The appointment of Shobo aligns with Guinness Nigeria Plc’s commitment to strengthening its leadership with seasoned professionals who bring diverse perspectives and deep expertise.”