Guinness: New managing director replaces retired Baker Magunda

The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of John Musunga as its incoming Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective 1st November 2022 as contained in a statement.

The appointment of Musunga followed the notice of retirement of Baker Magunda from the service of Diageo Plc. after over twenty-three years, and consequent resignation from his role as Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria and member of the Board of the company with effect from 31st October 2022, the statement further said.

Magunda would be celebrated and remembered for leading the remarkable return to profitability for Guinness Nigeria in a very challenging covid-era during his time as Chief Executive Officer. The Brewing giant’s last published audited results for the period ended 30 June 2022 revealed an impressive 1147% increase in profit after tax, with double-digit revenue growth across all key metrics, despite the challenging macro environment; attributed to the robust strategy by the Board executed by Management led by Magunda.

Magunda joined Diageo in 1999 as Marketing Manager, Uganda Breweries Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo) and has held several senior leadership roles, including Managing Director, Uganda Breweries Limited, Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, and Managing Director, Diageo Guinness.