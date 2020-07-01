Guinness issues revenue warning on COVID-19 impact

Diageo-owned Guinness Nigeria Plc has issued a revenue warning ahead of the release of its full year audited financial result for the period ended 30th June.

According to the brewer, the adverse impact of the sharp contraction in economic activities and the knock-on effect of the COVID-19 lockdown took a toll on the on-trade segment of its business across all markets with production and revenues been negatively affected.

The brewers of Origin drink said it carried out a comprehensive review of its asset base and made a strategic decision to impair a certain category of assets, which were generating suboptimal returns, in line with the company’s long-term strategy of delivering value to shareholders.

“Due to a combination of the impact of COVID-19 and the asset impairment, we expect the profitability of the Company for the Financial Year to 30th June 2020 to be impacted. The Company’s balance sheet however remains strong, and this gives the Board the confidence that the Company has the right resources to continue to deliver the strategy,” the statement said.

The audited financial results for the Year as approved by the Board will be published in accordance with extant rules and guidelines after the completion of the year end audit in the month of August 2020.