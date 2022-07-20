Group trains 1,500 youths for opportunities in digital economy

As part of efforts to redirect youths’ minds from cybercrimes and other social vices in the social space to the useful and creative engagements, an ICT Impact Group known as Tekisite, has empowered 1,500 students drawn from various Secondary Schools in three Southwest States of Ogun, Osun and Oyo.

The 1,500 students, aged between 10 and 16 years, were picked from Schools such as Alaye High School, Ayetoro; Pacesetters College, Ayetoro; Fortress College, Ijebu Ode; Nawairudeen High School, Abeokuta Olaroyals School, Abeokuta in Ogun State; Sharon of Rose College, Saki; Faith Model College, Saki; Christ Grammar School, Saki in Oyo State and Kingswill College, Ife in Osun State.

BusinessDay reports that 1,500 students were trained and empowered in various ICT courses such as Software Development, Digital Marketing, Photography, Graphic Designs and Product Design by Tekisite in partnership with Code Learners Hub, Pie Logistics, Tekinest, Menaget SPC, Halona Media, Gaffreaks Infosys, Reaching Minds Foundation and Ogun Tech Hub.

Speaking at the end of 2-week bootcamp held at Ogun Tech Hub in Abeokuta, Abass Oyeyemi, Tekisite Founder, declared that the ICT training and youth empowerment were borne out of desire to take away the minds of the youth from cyber crimes and social vices, and reasonably engage them in order to unlock opportunities abound in digital economy for the betterment of the Country.

Oyeyemi, a Law Graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, said that he was prompted to create ICT Training Hub known as Tekisite having discovered increasing rate of cyber crimes and social vices among the youths, especially among the teenagers and adolescents, saying that the training would not only reduce crimes rate, but would also empower youths in the Country.

He said, “The intention of Tekisite and our Group is to ensure that youths are caught young; it is to ensure that there is digital literacy in our Society. It seems youths and teenagers are not aware of opportunities in the digital economy, the only thing the youth seem to know is cybercrime and we must discourage that, cyber fraud and all kinds of corruption attached to ICT must be discouraged.