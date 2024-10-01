Greenwich Merchant Bank partners PSRG-Richardson on inclusive growth

Greenwich Merchant Bank Ltd and PSRG-Richardson have partnered on the key strata of sustainability – health, safety, security and the environment – to drive the nation’s economy towards robust and inclusive growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the 2024 PSRG-Richardson HSSE Forum in Lagos, Kayode Falomo, chairman of Greenwich, explained that with the complex challenges in the nation, partnerships are important for the growth and development of the economy.

According to him, “At GMB, we understand that our business activities and operations impact on the environment and the society in which we operate. Hence, our sustainability approach has been tailored to proactively incorporate sustainability principles into our business dealings with our clients as well as our internal practices and operations. This approach has enabled us to effectively manage the environmental and social risks associated with our business interactions and internal operations.

“We have consequently made Healthcare a central part of our CSR focus. Through our Foundation, the Greenwich Foundation, we will continue to make critical investments in healthcare infrastructures, institutions, delivery systems etc. towards ensuring a healthy population and society,” Falomo stated.

He disclosed that the pre-eminent merchant institution collaborates with clients, alliance partners, NGOs, industry groups, suppliers, and others on sustainability initiatives.

To further explain this, the chairman says, “To achieve this goal, the Board has approved a plan to ensure collaboration with clients, alliance partners, NGOs, industry groups, suppliers, and others to: increase demand for responsible products and services, remove roadblocks that get in the way of enacting change and support efforts geared at creating innovative climate solutions at a systems and operations level.”

Addressing the theme for this year’s forum, titled, “Unlocking Economic Prosperity in Nigeria: Bridging the Gaps, Akin Osuntoki, CEO of Richardson Oil and Gas Ltd, said Nigeria’s path to prosperity was hindered by several key challenges like inadequate infrastructure which limits economic efficiency; security issues that disrupt business and deter investments; over dependence on oil, which makes the economy vulnerable to global market fluctuations; and the dysfunctional Educational system that has resulted to skills gap affecting workforce productivity.

According to Osuntoki, to unlock prosperity, Nigeria must undertake a multifaceted approach to address the challenges.

He hinted on the need to prioritise investment in infrastructure, economic diversification, reformation of the educational system, strengthening governance, concretise security issues and leveraging Nigeria’s strategic location to enhance regional trade and economic cooperation to further boost growth and development.

