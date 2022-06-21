GreenHubAfrica, Sterling One Foundation take climate action campaign to schools

The GreenHubAfrica Foundation in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation, a foundation of Sterling Bank Plc has unveiled climate action superheroes in a schools outreach programme in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child.

Henry Bassey, chief executive officer, GreenHubAfrica Foundation speaking during the event held at Jibowu Junior High School, Yaba, Lagos explained that the concept of climate action superheroes emanated from a United Nations (UN) comprehensive action plan developed by academics in New York, United States of America (USA) to positively engage children during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the climate action superheroes are Sultan from the North Central, who fights fumes, greenhouse gas emissions and pollution; Adesuwa from the South-South, a waste collection and recycling ranger; Obi from the South East, who speaks the truth about climate change and Amina, an energy expert from the North East, who speaks to issues of energy consumption levels and how to reduce or eliminate them.

Others are, Oche from the North Central, who strives to save the planet with vegetables; Efe the water wizard from the Delta area, who likes to save waters from pollution; Abike from the South West, who is the green guide that protects the natural beautiful habitat through planting of trees and Ekanem the fashion fixer.

Peju Ibekwe, chief executive officer, Sterling One Foundation speaking also affirmed that Sterling Bank has prioritised issues of sustainable environment since 2008 and partnered with over 26 states of the federation in addressing environmental issues.

Read also: Five reasons flights are expensive

“The foundation is now partnering the future through school children with its HEART initiative. Our HEART initiative stands for health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation through which we will continue to prioritise sustainable environment and climate action, because to us, waste is not actually waste, but a resource.

“We have, therefore, resolved to catch them young, teach and inculcate sustainable environmental issues in innovative ways to schools in Lagos and other states of Nigeria. This, in our estimation, will enhance the children’s knowledge of the environment, as they find innovative ways of nurture their surroundings and creating value in society,” she said.

Akindele Olayinka, principal of Jibowu Junior High School expressed delight over the choice of her school for the programme, saying that the students and their counterparts in other schools will benefit immensely from activities of the outreach, especially as they would be educated on the difference between climate change and global warming in as much as they are used interchangeably.

She commended the organisers of the outreach, adding that the eight-week training programme is organised for the students would empower them with the requisite skills to positively contribute to climate change actions of the government. Officials of the Lagos State Government of the Lagos State government will be on hand to support the event.